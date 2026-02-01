 
Lily Collins pays tribute to dad Phil Collin's on birthday: ‘Feels grateful'

Lily Collins celebrates his father’s life amid health issues

February 01, 2026

Lily Collins is honouring her father, Phil Collins, on his 75th birthday.

The Emily in Paris famed star, 36, posted a heartfelt tribute for her father on January 31, to mark the Genesis musician’s birthday. Her post comes amidst her father continues to deal with health issues.

Lily’s post featured several personal pictures along with a recent smiling photo of father and daughter standing side by side, two polaroid of the pair, and a touching throwback image of Phil carrying Lily as a young child.

“Yesterday Dad turned 75 and I feel so grateful to have celebrated together,” Lily captioned the post. 

“For all you’ve accomplished, all the joy you’ve brought so many all over the world for ALL these years, all the lessons we’ve learned, all the memories we’ve shared, and all the new ones to come, thank you.”

“I count myself so lucky to have hugged you, laughed with you, and reminisced with you on such a monumental day. Proud is an understatement. Love you to the moon and back again,” she concluded.

Lily’s birthday tribute arrived one week after the legendary musician opened up about his health scare on BBC’s Eras podcast. The singer, who has faced nerve damage, knee and kidney problems, and type 2 diabetes, revealed he now receives daily medical support.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” he said. “I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do.”

He added, “I got COVID in hospital. My kidneys started to back up. Everything seemed to converge at the same time,” before noting, “It’s just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years. But it’s all right now.”

Phil retired from drumming and from Genesis in March 2022 due to his health, later saying, “It’s still kind of sinking in a bit.”

