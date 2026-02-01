‘The Studio’ backs out of major press event to honour Catherine O’Hara

The Studio will no longer participate in its previously scheduled panel for Apple TV’s press day following Catherine O’Hara’s death.

Set up for this Tuesday, the show’s cast will skip the panel in Los Angeles, which was to be attended by Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Though it has been reported that the late actress was never supposed to make an appearance, likely due to her declining health.

When her death was announced, Apple and Lionsgate released a joint statement to honour the comedy legend.

“We are all heartbroken by the loss of Catherine O’Hara,” the message began. “An undeniable legend, icon, and incomparable talent, Catherine elevated every project she was a part of, including the singular genius she brought to her role on The Studio and every transcendent performance she gifted to us.”

“Her artistic accomplishments will forever bring humor, light, and love for generations to come, and her brilliance and generosity of spirit touched everyone around her.”

“We will hold her in our hearts always, and extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to her husband Bo, and children, Matthew and Luke,” the statement concluded.

Catherine O’Hara passed away in Los Angeles, January 30, at the age of 71. The Studio season two went into production just days before her unexpected death, while she was forced to miss the filming due to her illness.