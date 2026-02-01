Apple acquires Q.ai for $2bn to advance AI imaging and audio tech

It appears that Apple has taken a huge leap towards advancing AI imaging and audio, as the iPhone maker has reportedly acquired Q.ai, an Israeli company specialising in AI imaging and audio technologies, for nearly $2 billion.

Apple's takeover of Q.ai marks its second most expensive acquisition to date, following the $3 billion purchase of Beats in 2014, as underlined in a Financial Times report.

The acquisition comes amid rumours that Apple aims to enhance its Apple Intelligence platform by acquiring a major AI player. Previous reports pointed to a deal with Anthropic, whose likelihood has faded as Apple has partnered with Google to enhance its Apple Intelligence features using Gemini models.

It must be kept in mind that Apple is determined to develop its own in-house large language models (LLMs).

Johny Srouji, Apple's chipmaking chief, lauded Q.ai as "a remarkable company that is pioneering new and creative ways to use imaging and machine learning."

With this latest purchase, Apple is also expected to bring on board Q.ai's founding team, including CEO Aviad Maizels and co-founders Yonatan Wexler and Avi Barliya.

While Apple typically keeps its plans for acquired technologies under wraps, this is not the first time it has acquired a startup from Maizels.

Apple's acquisition of the 3D sensing firm PrimeSense in 2013 helped it develop the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID on the iPhone X.

Q.ai's latest patent application is related to "facial skin micro movements," which could significantly enhance the detection of words, emotions, and bodily reactions, most likely benefiting future iPhones or AR headsets.

While Apple's specific plans for Q.ai's technologies haven't been officially clarified, the massive investment suggests they will assist the company's AI strategy in moving forward.