Luke Combs shares his health goals in 2026: ‘Longevity is goal’

Luke Combs is prioritising his healthier future for himself and growing family.

The country star, 35, has been open about his long-term goal to lose weight and improve his health for his wife, Nicole Combs, and their children, Tex, Beau and a third baby on the way.

He previously shared that his motivation is about being present as he gets older.

"I want to be around ... I’m fine right now, my cholesterol and my blood pressure [are] fine because I’m a younger guy, but by the time I’m 45, [they're] not going to be because of the shape that I’m in," Combs said during a 2022 appearance on The Zane Lowe Show.

The Grammy nominated singer has spoken candidly about struggling with his weight since childhood. “I think my physical fitness and my appearance and my size has always been something that I struggled with, from the time I was a child,” he said on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2023.

“And it’s this thing that I feel like if I don’t overcome it in my lifetime, it will be my biggest regret.”

Becoming a father in 2022 changed his mindset. “This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on this thing in the best way,” he said. “I want to be around, dude."

He later added, "I wanna be runnin' around the yard with my children… I wanna take my son on an elk hunt when he's 16 years old."

In 2024, Combs cut gluten from his diet after learning he had a sensitivity. “Surprisingly, this is the least country thing I've ever said: [I'm] gluten-free now,” he joked, adding, “it's changed my life mentally.”

Earlier this year, Combs revealed he was down 30 pounds. “Kid’s down 30 lbs. Lot of hard work,” he said.

His goal remains simple: “Longevity is the goal.”