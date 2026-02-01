Pete Davidson makes first ‘SNL’ appearance after becoming father

Pete Davidson made his first Saturday Night Live appearance since becoming a father.

In a surprising return to studio 8H on Saturday, January 31, the Dog Man vocal star played White House Border Czar Tom Homan in the cold open during NBC's late night sketch comedy show.

Davidson’s Hooman who was sent there “in response to the chaotic situation in Minnesota” to meet with “ICE unit commanders to clarify the mission objectives.”

Spoofing what Homan possibly could have told the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who have been stationed there, Davidson had a brief conversation with a few faux ICE agents.

The King of the Staten Island actor’s comeback marked his second appearance in season 51 and his first after embracing fatherhood.

The comedian welcomed a daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson with his current girlfriend Elsie Hewitt on December 12, 2025.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram in December and notably, the baby girl’s name honours Davidson’s late father, Scott, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks.

The last time Davidson appeared on SNL was in a November 8 episode. He joined the “Weekend Update” segment where he and Colin Jost traded jokes about the ferry they purchased together years ago.