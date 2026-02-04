Patrick Dempsey celebrate twins Darby, Sullivan 19th birthday with rare photo

Patrick Dempsey gave fans a glimpse into his family life as he and wife Jillian marked a special milestone for their twins, Darby and Sullivan.

The couple took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the boys sound asleep.

They called them “such sweet dream twinnies” as they celebrated their 19th birthday on February 1.

“Happy birthday to our very creative & charming babies who turn 19 today,” Jillian wrote in the Instagram caption, tagging both teens. “We love you both so much!”

The Grey’s Anatomy star who also shares daughter Talula, 23, with Jillian has long kept his children away from the spotlight.

He has explained that his kids want to build their own identities apart from his fame.

Moreover, the Transformers alum and Jillian have worked to instill values of kindness and respect as they grow up in Hollywood.

“They all have unique qualities and they have their own goals that they need to develop and harvest themselves,” Dempsey told People in 2023.

The Memory of a Killer actor added that he and Jillian try to lead by example, hoping their children will carry those lessons forward.

Though the Dempseys rarely share family photos, Eric Dane’s former costar has posted heartfelt tributes on special occasions including the twins’ high school graduation last June and Talula’s birthday last year.