Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz open up about reuniting on-screen after 30 years

Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz to star in new film 'The Outcome'

Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz have reunited after almost three decades for a new film.

The iconic duo last shared screen in film Feeling Minnesota in 1996. 30 years later, the stars have teamed up to feature in a new project named The Outcome directed by Jonah Hill.

Cameron and Keanu appeared for the Apple TV press day, where the two were asked, “How does it feel like getting back together on-screen?”

Recalling her first movie with the John Wick actor, Diaz went all guilty and said, “That was my third film”, while referring to Reeves, she continued, “You forgot about that right. you don’t remember that, right?? You blocked it out of your memory?”

However, the 60-year-old actor thought that working her in Feeling Minnesota was fun.

“It was my third film. I was so green! It was terrible”, added the Back in Action actress.

When asked, “What do you remember the most about working together?” Keanu thought it was fun, while Cameron emphasized, “wait, what did I just say, let’s forget about it.”

The 53-year-old actress said, “We’ve known each other over the years so like to be able to come back to doing a movie together, it’s just like for me, I was very excited.”

The first look of The Outcome has been revealed by Apple TV, in which Reeves look younger than his age. The film is slated to release on April 10.