Savannah Guthrie steps away from Olympics coverage amid mother disappearance

Savannah Guthrie, NBC’s Today show anchor, will not participate in the network’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, Italy, as she is focusing on her family following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The 54-year-old broadcaster had been scheduled to co-host the ceremony Friday, February 6, alongside Terry Gannon, with commentary from Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

NBC confirmed Guthrie’s withdrawal, sharing in a statement which reads as, “Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother.”

The 84-year-old Nancy went missing on January 31 in Pima County, Arizona.

Authorities launched an urgent search the following day, describing her as “vulnerable” and in need of medication that could be life-threatening if not administered promptly.

As per the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the investigators believe Nancy was abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills area on Saturday evening.

Savannah, who has long spoken of her close bond with her mother, did not appear on Today on February 2.

Colleagues Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin addressed the situation on-air, calling it a “deeply personal story” for the team.

Savannah later issued a statement thanking viewers for their support.