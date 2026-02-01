Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny rumoured to make big announcement at Grammys 2026

Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny are believed to have an exciting update up their sleeves for the Grammy Awards 2026 this Sunday.

The duo, who will be seated together at the biggest ceremony of the music industry on February 1, are speculated to announce a collaboration during the event.

One fan on X wrote, “Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny are set to announce their collaboration during one of the breaks at the 2026 Grammys.”

Another reiterated that “This may be true because they are sitting together.”

The Grammys seating arrangement pictures on social media revealed that the duo will indeed be sitting together at the Crypto Arena, in Los Angeles.

Fans don’t have to wait long to find out the news the Flowers hitmaker and Bad Bunny might be holding on to, as the ceremony will start in a few hours, at 8 p.m., ET.

The TikTok shared by CBS also revealed that Billie Eilish will be sitting with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas, and Olivia Dean will be sitting next to Leon Thomas, as well as Alex Warren and Lola Young.

Chappell Roan and Doechii will be sitting together close to Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter while Margaret Qualley will be seated next to her husband Jack Antonoff.