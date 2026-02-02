Harry Styles receives loud cheers as he returns to Grammys after 2023

Harry Styles presents 'Best Album of the Year' award to Bad Bunny

Harry Styles just made a remarkable comeback at the 2026 Grammys.

The 32-year-old singer had a full circle moment as he stepped at the Crypto.com Arena to present the award for the Best Album of the Year.

He last appeared at the award show in 2023, when he bagged the Best Album of the Year award for "Harry’s House", marking the biggest moment of his solo career.

Three years later, the Styles returned to the big event to present the closing category of the show.

He took the stage wearing a dark grey blazer along with blue denim jeans, looking absolutely dashing and respectfully handed the award to the winner of the category, Bad Bunny.

As Harry appeared in the room, he received a huge round of applause for marking his return to the Grammys and to the spotlight.

Grammys official social media handle also gave a warm welcome to the former One Direction singer as they shared his solo shots from the event and wrote, “Wait is the stage looking like it might be turning upside down?”

“Suddenly the Grammys are feeling a lot like Harry’s house again! We are so happy to welcome Harry Styles back with us as he closes out the show presenting the 2026 Album of the Year.”

Work wise, Styles has officially ended his hiatus and has already teased his new album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally". He has also dropped his first single Aperture after coming back.