Cruz Beckham grows closer to mum Victoria's parents amid Brooklyn's feud

Cruz Beckham has shown off his immense love for his family amid Brooklyn's ongoing family feud.

The youngest son of David and Victoria, 20, revealed his close bond with with his granddad Tony Adam by featuring him in his new video, saying 'there is nothing better' than working with family.

It comes after Cruz announced that his new single For Your Love, will be released on February 13.

Sharing a first glimpse on Instagram, Tony, who is Victoria's dad, was seen joining Cruz's band The Breakers to perform.

He was dressed to the nines in a sharp striped blazer and yellow tie as he held a microphone while making an appearance in Cruz's song, For Your Love.

The musician penned: 'Happppy for your love month. This is my grandad, Tony. When he was my age he was also in a band and our bond for music is so special to me.

'Having him in the video and cover for this particular song is something I will never forget. Not only are the people I’m making art with my family, but also the most talented.'

Cruz gushed 'there's nothing better' than working with family as he revealed his cousin Libby Adams and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel also helped produce his music video.

He added: 'My cousin libbyyadams was the producer on this video, jackie.apostel executive producing the project, my closest friends on creative and of course the lads, the breakers.

'There’s nothing better. for your love. 13th of Feb'

Brooklyn reportedly severed all ties with his family in his scathing six-page statement, in which he said he has no wishes to reconcile with his parents and called them 'controlling and manipulative.'

Later this month and next, Cruz and his band The Breakers will be touring the UK as well as stops in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.