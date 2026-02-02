Selena Gomez proves herself as true Kendrick Lamar fan amid Grammy buzz

Selena Gomez remembers Kendrick Lamar's hit track 'Not Like Us' by heart

Kendrick Lamar won the Grammys but also Selena Gomez’s heart with his catchy lyrics to Not Like Us, as she was seen rapping the song word-to-word in a now-viral video.

The 33-year-old pop superstar recorded a video lip-syncing the Drake diss track in her car on Saturday, January 31.

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker channeled her inner rapper as she danced along to the beat while not skipping a single lyric, in the video which is making rounds all over social media.

The video was seemingly taken after a launch event for Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty at Ulta Beauty, in California as the Only Murders In the Building actress was sporting the same black outfit.

While the Disney alum skipped the Grammys on Sunday, February 1, where her infamous ex Justin Bieber was performing, she still showed her support for the Luther hitmaker who ended up taking not one but several accolades home.

Not Like Us itself won Lamar all five nominations at the last year’s Grammys after it went viral during the historic feud between the rapper and Drake.

Although Gomez has referred to the In My Feelings hitmaker in the most favourable terms in various interviews, stating that she is a big fan, she clearly enjoys the diss track written about him.