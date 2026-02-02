Meghan Markle makes feelings clear over Princess Kate peace message

Meghan Markle has given a golden opportunity to sit at a table with the future Queen Catherine in order to make peace between the Sussexes and the royal family, but the Duchess has other plans.

It has been observed that the Princess of Wales started talking more about empathy and making amends with loved ones, especially after challenging cancer journey.

In her Together at Christmas carol service message, Kate Middleton shed light on the uncertainty of life, emphasising the power of "reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope."

Radar Online claimed that the Princess of Wales had entered 2026 with nothing but "peace and love in her heart."

The doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis is "willing to open up dialogue with Meghan after years of giving her the silent treatment," despite the resentment shown by her husband, Prince William.

As per an insider, the future Queen surely know that if she wants to react out to Prince Harry, there is "no path" other than contacting Meghan.

"That's why she's working with her staff to figure out a viable approach to Meghan," the source shared.

However, the report revealed the Duchess of Sussex's true feelings over Catherine's peace message.

"From Meghan's point of view, it's going to be difficult for her to forgive Kate," an insider said.