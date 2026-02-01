Queen Camilla pulls quick romance with Charles after surprise honey drop

Queen Camilla and King Charles and enjoyed a serene Sunday outing this weekend for a service at St Mary Magdalene, the parish church on their Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The royal couple showed that age hasn’t dimmed their flair for coordinated looks.

The King was in his signature oatmeal winter coat over a grey suit, umbrella in hand, flashing smiles as he greeted well-wishers and Reverend Canon Paul Williams.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla impressed in a camel coloured longline coat with a matching handbag.

Last weekend, when Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence joined the service, Charles and Camilla appeared to enjoy a quieter, solo outing.

They were also seen speaking with Dame Sarah Mullally, the incoming Archbishop of Canterbury, just days ahead of her formal confirmation service.

After King Charles’s perfume launch, it seems Camilla shows that royal branding isn’t just about fragrances, it’s about food too.

The British royal family has developed a bit of a grocery and pantry portfolio, with Meghan’s jams, honeys and wines under her As Ever lifestyle brand.

King Charles is selling his Highgrove estate’s preserves, and now Camilla’s own honey hitting the shelves at London’s historic Fortnum & Mason.

Queen Camilla’s garden honey

Honey produced by bees kept in the gardens of Ray Mill House, Camilla’s Wiltshire home, has been sold in limited batches at the upmarket department store, with all proceeds going to charities chosen by the Queen.

