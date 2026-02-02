Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover as Keir Starmer intervenes

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who still “vehemently” denies the harrowing allegations against him and the deeper ties he held with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, emerged as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a statement.

New documents were released on Friday as part of the Epstein files, which exposed shocking images and emails gripping cornering King Charles’s disgraced brother in a tighter spot.

There were already calls being made for Andrew to testify to the US Department of Justice and now the UK government is getting more pressure to intervene. The lawyer for Epstein’s survivors, Spencer Kuvin, has also warned that Andrew should “do the right thing” as there is “worse to come.

Now, PM Starmer has urged Andrew to come forward to testify. “I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that,” he said. “Epstein's victims have to be the first priority.”

The next day, Andrew was seen driving out of Windsor, on what appeared to be the grounds of Royal Lodge, in the pouring rain.

The update comes after images of Andrew emerged, in which he was on all fours, hovering over a body of an unindentified woman. He has already been kicked out of the Royal Lodge by King Charles and is due to move into a downgraded residence at Sandringham.

Andrew has so far resisted the calls to testify and now it remains to be seen if the public pressure would coerce him into a confession like the King was compelled to take action.