Meghan Markle takes major U-turn as special dream shattered

Meghan Markle received advice to take much-needed precautions after she was forced to say goodbye to her dream project.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to TV screens in 2025 with her cooking show, With Love, Meghan. However, she was not able to pull a large number of viewers as her content seemingly did not attract the masses.

There are talks that the streaming giant won't produce another season of her show.

Now, it is highly expected that Meghan might take a major U-turn by making a comeback to acting in future Netflix projects.

Speaking of the current situation, royal expert Jennie Bond believes that the former Suits actress should now focus on acting and her lifestyle brand, As Ever, for potential success.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "I think it just goes to prove that making a successful TV series is not as easy as she might have thought."

"No doubt people tuned into the first series out of curiosity to see what she had to offer..." Jennie said. But, the similar "cooking, chatting, style tips" failed to please the viewers.

The royal commentator urged Meghan to think about her first craft, that is, acting and focusing on As Ever to reach the heights of success.