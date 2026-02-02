Epstein files spark questions for King Charles, William after andrew ties exposed

King Charles III, Prince William's names do not appear in any official, publicly released Epstein records or documents.

However, Andrew, the monarch's younger brother, is repetedly mentioned in the newly released files.

The disgraced royal shows up in emails, photographs and correspondence with the late convicted abuser, including an invitation to dine at Buckingham Palace and images of him in compromising poses.

Over Andrew's connections to Epstein, the 77-year-old King has recently stripped him of his royal titles and ordered him to leave his royal lodge.

The senior royal never tried to link the alleged financier, There is no verified evidence in the released Epstein documents showing that the monarch (formerly Prince Charles) personally appears in the Epstein files as a direct contact, travel companion on Epstein’s planes, or as someone who was named in substantive communications with Epstein.

Reports have clarified that some images circulating online that allegedly show Charles were actually photos cropped in a way that led to confusion, but not actual new evidence he was involved with Epstein’s social circle.

Meanwhile, there is no credible reporting or official release indicating that future monarch William is named in the files made public so far.

The “Epstein files” refer to massive court documents, emails, photos and records released by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

They contain potentially millions of pages of material, much of it redacted, showing links between Epstein and various high-profile people.

As per legal experts, Being named in a document, appearing in a photograph, or having one’s name in a contact list does not necessarily prove criminal conduct.