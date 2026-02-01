King Charles honours Diana through charitable perfume launch

King Charles has quietly added another title to his roster as a ‘perfume collaborator.’

Royal watchers have questioned whether the move draws inspiration from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The monarch has teamed up with Britain’s iconic perfume house Penhaligon’s to launch two garden in a-spritz scents, Highgrove Bouquet and Daphne Bouquet.

This is not a designer atelier or a perfume trend forecast. It is Highgrove Gardens, the celebrated Gloucestershire estate where Charles and Queen Camilla have spent decades growing flowers.

One of the new scents, Daphne Bouquet, channels the daphne flower found in a shaded part of the garden known as The Stumpery.

Highgrove Bouquet is a celebration of summer itself, built around the aroma of weeping silver lime, mimosa and cedar wood that fills the gardens on warm afternoons.

It was created with direct input from Charles when he was Prince of Wales and uses scent capturing techniques that preserve the essence of the blooms without damaging them.

Royal fans who’ve tried tracking down a bottle have discovered it’s not exactly everywhere on department store shelves.

Penhaligon’s, despite its royal warrant and heritage, tends to stock these Highgrove editions only in limited quantities meaning many scent lovers have had to snap one up on trips to London or specialty boutiques.

This perfume has a long connection to Princess Diana, who famously favoured the brand’s Bluebell scent decades ago.

There’s a serious side to the spritz too. 10 percent of the profits from both fragrances will go to The King’s Foundation, all causes close to Charles’s heart that benefit thousands of students and apprentices each year.