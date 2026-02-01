 
Geo News

Andrew mudsligned by new woman for 'favours' in freshly released Epstein files

New documents reveal 2010 emails between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

Another Epstein survivor claims night with Andrew at royal home
Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor has been hit with a new claim in the long‑running Jeffrey Epstein saga, after a second woman said she was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with him, her lawyer has revealed.

According to her attorney, the encounter allegedly took place in 2010 at Royal Lodge, the residence Andrew once occupied. 

The woman, not a UK national and then in her 20s, says that after spending the night, she was shown around Buckingham Palace and served tea.

The lawyer, Brad Edwards of the Florida‑based firm Edwards Henderson, says his client and Andrew were in communication before the alleged encounter, though all contact stopped after he had his royal honours stripped amid mounting public scrutiny. 

Edwards is now considering a civil lawsuit against Andrew.

This new allegation comes amid a flood of documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice, which include email exchanges from 2010 showing Andrew corresponding with Epstein. 

In one thread, Epstein suggested introducing Andrew to a 26‑year‑old Russian woman, describing her as “clever, beautiful and trustworthy.” 

In another, the pair discussed the possibility of meeting at Buckingham Palace for “private time,” although it’s unclear whether that meeting ever happened.

Edwards represents more than 200 survivors of Epstein worldwide and previously represented Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. 

