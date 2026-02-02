Truth behind Sarah Ferguson's marriage proposal to Jeffrey Epstein

Truth behind Sarah Ferguson’s marriage proposal to Jeffery Epstein

Sarah Ferguson, who already had been struggling with the slew of scandals, now faces another setback as the Epstein files exposed another shocking detail about the former royals.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife had always been seen as a supportive former partner and had continued to show loyalty until King Charles stripped them off of their official royal titles and the privileges that came with it.

Fergie, who had previously shunned the convicted paedophile Epstein in a 2011 interview, secretly held different feelings for the financier. In a tranche of files released by the Department of Justice on Friday, an email revealed that the former Duchess of York entertained the idea of marrying Epstein.

After serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for solicitation of prostitution five months in Palm Beach County Jail, the financier was released in July 2009. Fergie had sent him an email on January 2010, which disclosed her surprising intentions.

“You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness,” she wrote, adding “Xx”. She continued, “I am at your service. Just marry me.”

Meanwhile, in another set of emails, it was revealed that the financier wanted to use the former Duchess of York and a Children’s author at the time, to clear his name.

In email exchange with his publicist, Mike Sitrick, Epstein wrote, “I think Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo.”

He suggested that Fergie could say that she was “DUPED into believing false stories” and “told horrible things and she reacted”.

The publicist said that he could “get newspapers to stop calling you a pedophile and get the truth out”, and one of the tactics was “get Fergie to retract”.