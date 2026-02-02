Palace calls William, Kate for backup amid King Charles historic visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being urged to take on a crucial role as King Charles prepares for an important visit in coming months.

Even though the monarch has been doing better in his health, the Prince and Princess of Wales are entrusted with a heavy responsibility as concerns about the monarch’s health are not 100 per cent gone.

Charles, who has reportedly been invited to the US by President Trump for a visit in April, revealed in December that his cancer treatment can be scaled down as he as been making good progress.

This would be the first visit a for Charles as a King and for a British monarch to arrive in US in nearly two decades.

While it is not yet confirmed that William and Kate travel to the United States to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Palace is insistent of giving the future king and queen a major duty.

“The expectation is that King Charles will be front and centre of this visit if his health allows, but there is a very deliberate push to ensure Prince William and Catherine play a prominent role,” a Palace insider told OK! Magazine.

“This is not accidental,” the source insisted. “The Palace sees the U.S. tour as an opportunity to reassert their standing on the world stage, particularly in America, where Harry and Meghan have dominated the narrative for years.”

The Palace is hoping to counter the Sussexes with the “star power” of the Waleses. The source explained that William and Kate “represent stability, service” and the officials believe their presence will “naturally shift attention back in their direction without the need for confrontation”.