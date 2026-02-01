Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor connected to leader Xi Jinping in new Epstein files

Newly released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice suggest that Andrew maintained significant contact with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

The emails, part of a cache of more than three million Epstein-related files, show Andrew’s interactions with Epstein and senior Chinese officials dating back over a decade.

In a November 2015 email to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Epstein wrote, “Andrew is off to China, he spent a great deal of time with Xi.”

Earlier correspondence from September 2010, sent to former Barclays CEO Jes Staley, indicates Andrew was keen to act as a representative for JP Morgan Cazenove in China.

He noted that Andrew “would like much more to represent casanov [sic] in China than Tim Collins,” highlighting the prince’s ambitions in the region.

Public records confirm they both met formally in Beijing on two occasions April 2016 and May 2018 in the Grand Hall of the People, with Chinese state media publishing photographs of the pair shaking hands.

According to GB, the leader praised him for his efforts in fostering a “golden era” of UK-China relations.

Reports also suggest the former prince sent birthday greetings directly to Xi each year.

Documents from last year, cited by Andrew’s former aide Dominic Hampshire, describe a consistent “communication channel” with Xi that Buckingham Palace was aware of, and may have supported.

The files also reference Mr Yang, a Chinese businessman linked to the Pitch@Palace charity, whose mobile phone contained documents relating to Andrew, including a note describing the prince as being in a “desperate situation” who “will grab on to anything.”