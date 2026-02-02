Beatrice, Eugenie split over Andrew loyalty test

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are not on the same page over the future of their ties with parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The sisters are once again in a tough spot after a shocking exchange between the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the former Yorks made it to the headlines.

Jennie Bond claimed that the Princesses are seemingly "taking different positions on supporting their father," after his position declined more in the public eye.

In conversation with the Mirror, the royal expert believes that the eldest daughter of the household, Beatrice, will stand with her parents, but Eugenie's next move is unknown.

"It must be incredibly difficult to see your parents so humiliated, isolated and depressed and Beatrice, as the older daughter, probably feels a greater responsibility for their well-being," Jennie said.

The sisters "must feel very conflicted in their loyalties. Trying times for the family."

Before the recent details from the Epstein files were leaked, Beatrice was seen with Andrew while horseback riding at Windsor, demonstrating that she continues to support her father despite the royal downfall.