King Charles office issues message amid growing pressure for Andrew probe

Buckingham Palace took an urgent step just as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor delivered another blow to the royals with the release of fresh tranche of the Epstein files.

There are calls by the public to reopen the investigation against the former royal especially after shockwaves were sent by an image of him on all fours over what seemed to be an underage young woman.

King Charles, who has already kicked out his shamed brother, seemed to have taken initiative to divert the attention back to royal duties and important things with a clever move. The Palace shared a clip from the upcoming documentary of the King’s vision, titled Finding Harmony.

In 1970, Charles marked an important milestone of his royal life and gave first speech, which would become one of the defining moments as the future monarch. The clip shared the speech which was “ahead of its time”.

“At the time, public discussions about the environment were rare. So, when the 21-year-old prince gave one of his first-ever public speeches, many were shocked by what he had to say,” the message in the video stated.

“We are faced, at the moment, with horrifying effects of pollution in all its cancerous forms. There is the growing menace of oil pollution at sea,” the then-Prince Charles said. “There is chemical pollution discharged into rivers from factories and chemical plants, which clogs up the rivers with toxic substances and adds to the filth in the sea.”

The present-day King Charles reflects on the moment recalling how “profoundly” he had been concerned for it all. He said that at time it was “crazy” to think how we would manage all this.

Now, as the King thinks about the environment, he is forced to think about how the Palace will be managing the Andrew situation as the “worse it yet to come”.