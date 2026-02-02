Prince William, Kate leave fans in awe after meaningful encounter: ‘special’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have already grown in popularity especially in the past few years with their public service work.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that fans are left starstruck when they meet the royal couple in real life and are even more shocked to find them humble.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Stirling, Scotland, to uplift the spirits of Team GB ahead of the Winter Olympics last month. The couple met with the team as they are set to appear in the Games are being held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

While meeting the couple, Scottish curler Jen Dodds noted that time “was such a blur” when she met them. Jen was joined by her mixed-doubles partner, Bruce Mouat on the ice to show William and Kate around the National Curling Academy.

“I was starstruck, to be honest,” Bruce told Hello!. He had instructed Prince William on how best to tackle the sport. “They walked into the ice rink just like two normal people would.”

He continued, “It was so cool, having the Prince and Princess shaking hands with us, chatting and wishing us good luck. I thought it was really special that they came along and I was honoured to have the opportunity to teach them how to curl.”