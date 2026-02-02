Alex Warren 'disappointed' from debut Grammy performance: Watch

Alex Warren’s debut Grammy performance got off to a rocky start.

On Sunday, February 1, the Ordinary hitmaker took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to deliver a soulful performance.

The newly minted Best New Artist nominee began the live rendition while walking through the crowd toward the stage.

Moments into the set, he appeared visibly disappointed as he encountered technical issues but the singer proved his professionalism by recovering seamlessly.

In the beginning, the YouTuber struggled with his in-ear monitor, a device performers rely on to hear themselves clearly in loud venues.

Then at one point, the earpiece either fell out again or was tugged loose. He continued singing while trying to put it back in, but could be seen fumbling with the pack on his back and for a brief moment got half a beat off just as the song reached its chorus.

Despite the setback, the 25-year-old recovered quickly and regained his rhythm in time for the next segment of the performance, which saw him rising above the crowd on a floating disc.

During the ascent his vocals remained strong and impressive.

Fans quickly took to social media to react to the mishap. One TikTok user wrote, “He was struggling.”

Another added, “That’s so sad, you could see the disappointment on his face. He’s come so far and tried so hard.”

Others, however, praised his recovery. "His in-ears weren’t working at the beginning, but he recovered flawlessly, skills of a true performer,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Still proud of how far he has come,” accompanied by clapping emojis.

For the unversed, Warren earned his first-ever Grammy nomination this year in the Best New Artist category, alongside Sombr, Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Leon Thomas, The Marías, Katseye, and Lola Young. Olivia Dean ultimately took home the award.