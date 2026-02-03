‘Love Story’ trailer unveils dramatic spin on doomed Kennedy romance

The ill-fated account of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s romance, and eventual marriage, has been captured in the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest creation.

Titled Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the upcoming miniseries dramatically stages memorable moments from the famous duo’s life, many of which unfolded right in the public eye.

Of particular note is the fashion showcased in the latest trailer, an undeniably essential part of both the junior Kennedy and his wife’s individual and collective persona alike.

From Carolyn’s introduction to her future spouse while she worked as a fashion publicist at Calvin Klein to their infamous public spat in a park captured by the paparazzi, the extended new look teased multiple slices from the sensational relationship.

Paul Anthony Kelly stars as John F. Kennedy Jr. in the show, with Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette completing the titular line-up.

Additional cast includes Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, among others.

The series is based on Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, published in 2024, 25 years after the couple’s untimely deaths in a 1999 plane crash.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere its first three episodes on Hulu, February 12, while the rest of the chapters in the nine-part series are scheduled to drop on a weekly basis.