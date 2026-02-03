‘Michael’ trailer captures King of Pop’s thrilling rise to stardom

Michael Jackson’s nephew brings his wildly famous uncle to life in the newly unveiled trailer for Michael, the upcoming biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Starring Jaafar Jackson as the immortal King of Pop, the footage charts his rise to unprecedented stardom, from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his Grammy-laden legacy.

The film’s official synopsis states, “Michael tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.”

It further promises a closer look at the greatest highlights from the Thriller creator’s “life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career,” while teasing “a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.”

The synopsis concludes with, “This is where his story begins.”

Michael also stars Colman Domingo as the controversial Jackson patriarch Joe Jackson, while Nia Long plays the titular pop star’s mother, Katherine Jackson.

Miles Teller as entertainment lawyer John Branca, Laura Harrier as music producer Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross round out the cast.

The production was approved by Michael Jackson’s official estate, while it will open in cinemas on April 24.