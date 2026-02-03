Kim Kardashian breaks silence on special bond with Travis Scott

Kim Kardashian still finds a connection with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex.

The Skims mogul, 45, talked about her obsession with the SICKO MODE rapper’s new collaboration with Nike.

“I'd say the most shoes I have are Travis',” Kim told Complex in an interview. “Every color way.”

The mother-of-four ended up relying on the rapper, borrowing a pair of pink shoes from him that had sold out after his latest launch.

“I'm not that girl to call in family favors, I just don't,” she continued. “[But] I had to call to get the Travis pinks. And then they [showed] up.”

Kim does react to why she is so possessive about shoes? She said, “The Travises, they just match.”

However, Kylie's bond with Travis was more than just a shared love for fashion. In September, she was joined by Travis, her mom Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian at her Nike collaboration event in New York City, showcasing their close-knit family ties.

This wasn't an isolated incident, as they've been spotted together on other occasions, prioritizing co-parenting and family milestones.

Meanwhile, Travis and Kylie, who had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 to 2023, recently showed their commitment to co-parenting by throwing an elaborate joint birthday party for Stormi and Aire, featuring Labubus, monster trucks, and a custom roller-skating rink.