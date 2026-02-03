Shocking claim surfaces in investigation for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

Nancy Guthrie, the currently missing mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, is now believed to have been abducted.

The shocking development was disclosed by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos during a conversation with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas.

“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” the county official said. “I can’t think of the last time where in the middle of the night in someone’s bed, an 84-year-old woman disappeared on us.”

The authorities further claimed that the 84-year-old missing suspect may have been harmed in the process of her disappearance.

“We also have some things at that scene that indicate to us that she was removed from that scene against her will. I can’t go into all those details,” CNN reported the sheriff’s claim.

Furthermore, while addressing the possibility that Nancy could have been kidnapped due to her daughter’s renown, Nanos admitted, “we’ll never rule it out.”

Previously, Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her residence in Tucson on Saturday, while Savannah Guthrie flew into the city shortly after the news broke.

Breaking her silence on the matter, the 54-year-old journalist recently requested prayers for her mother, stating, “Bring her home.”



