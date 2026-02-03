 
Chappell Roan slams critics over her daring Grammys look

Chappell Rona stir quite a debate online with her almost naked dress

Geo News Digital Desk
February 03, 2026

Chappell Roan flaunts her curves in bold statement look.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer, 27, wore a trompe l'oeil gown by Mugler consisting of a skin-tone bodice with faux n***le piercings and intricate tattoos. The look turned the heads on the red carpet for all the right reasons.

The custom gown, with a matching cape, was inspired by a runway design from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 "Jeu de Paume" couture collection.

As soon as the Roan hit the red carpet, the gown gained the attraction in the ceremony. However, the singer seemed completely unfazed by all the fuss.

"Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," the Grammy winner shared on Instagram in a February 2 carousel post with photos of her look.

"The look’s actually so awesome and weird," Roan continued, adding, "I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!"

To complete her Grammys look, Roan trusted her longtime stylist Genesis Webb, with gold fine jewelry from Buccellati.

