Netflix makes special announcement for BTS comeback tour

Netflix has announced a special streaming event to mark the return of BTS, as the Kpop group prepares to reunite this year after a four-year hiatus.

The global boy band’s comeback tour will be live streamed on the popular platform, while the project has been billed as BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang.

Official description for the upcoming special stated: “BTS is back. The iconic group returns to the stage for a live reunion concert to perform legendary hits and unveil brand-new tracks.”

The live event will kick off on the streamer March 21, the day BTS launches their stint at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun landmark.

Netflix has further unveiled plans to capture the upcoming tour via a documentary titled BTS: The Return.

“They’re back! BTS gathers in LA to record their album ‘Arirang’ in this documentary offering unprecedented access to the band as they enter a new era,” revealed the project’s official synopsis.

BTS’s tour will travel across the world, including the US, while the shows are expected to cover 79 venues.

It was also reported that the group will entertain stops in Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia until March 2027.

Meanwhile, they will release their new album Arirang on March 20.