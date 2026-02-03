Ian McKellen didn't realize popularity of Magneto until 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ian McKellen also drops major spoiler about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ian McKellen, the legendary actor who played Magneto in X-Men movie, has confessed that he didn’t realize the popularity of the Marvel character until Avengers: Doomsday.

MCU has confirmed the return of X-Men in the upcoming Avengers sequel slated to release later this year.

The 86-year-old is set to reprise the role of Magneto and James Marsden will be returning as Cyclops.

The Lord of the Rings actor recently appeared for an interview with Jake Hamilton on Jake’s Takes, where he unveiled that he never thought that his Marvel character was so popular until his return in Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed.

He stated, “I thought he was the villain, but no, I think people rather like attitude.”

During the conversation, McKellen also made a blunder dropping a major spoiler about the upcoming action sci-fi which he instantly regretted.

He told Hamilton, “Though I do know I destroyed New Jersey the other day”, before realizing that he made a blunder. “I probably shouldn’t have said that”, the actor realized immediately.

The much-awaited movie, directed by the Russo brothers, is set to hit theatres globally on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to feature Robert Downey Jr. as villain Doctor Doom against Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards and many others.