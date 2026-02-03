 
Geo News

Ian McKellen didn't realize popularity of Magneto until 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ian McKellen also drops major spoiler about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 03, 2026

Ian McKellen also drops major spoiler about Avengers: Doomsday
Ian McKellen also drops major spoiler about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ian McKellen, the legendary actor who played Magneto in X-Men movie, has confessed that he didn’t realize the popularity of the Marvel character until Avengers: Doomsday.

MCU has confirmed the return of X-Men in the upcoming Avengers sequel slated to release later this year. 

The 86-year-old is set to reprise the role of Magneto and James Marsden will be returning as Cyclops.

The Lord of the Rings actor recently appeared for an interview with Jake Hamilton on Jake’s Takes, where he unveiled that he never thought that his Marvel character was so popular until his return in Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed.

He stated, “I thought he was the villain, but no, I think people rather like attitude.”

During the conversation, McKellen also made a blunder dropping a major spoiler about the upcoming action sci-fi which he instantly regretted.

He told Hamilton, “Though I do know I destroyed New Jersey the other day”, before realizing that he made a blunder. “I probably shouldn’t have said that”, the actor realized immediately.

The much-awaited movie, directed by the Russo brothers, is set to hit theatres globally on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to feature Robert Downey Jr. as villain Doctor Doom against Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards and many others. 

Lily Allen gets candid about her fifth studio album ‘West End Girl'
Lily Allen gets candid about her fifth studio album ‘West End Girl'
'Frozen 3' gets fresh update from Josh Gad
'Frozen 3' gets fresh update from Josh Gad
Cindy Crawford, Richard Gere reconnect as their kids team up on new series
Cindy Crawford, Richard Gere reconnect as their kids team up on new series
Kelly Clarkson sends fans into frenzy after revealing talk show's future
Kelly Clarkson sends fans into frenzy after revealing talk show's future
Christopher Nolan expresses concerns about Warner Bros-Netflix merger deal
Christopher Nolan expresses concerns about Warner Bros-Netflix merger deal
Gracie Abrams sings praises for boyfriend Paul Mescal in sweet post
Gracie Abrams sings praises for boyfriend Paul Mescal in sweet post
Kim Kardashian welcomes football star after getaway with Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian welcomes football star after getaway with Lewis Hamilton
Kelly Clarkson bids farewell to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Kelly Clarkson bids farewell to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show'