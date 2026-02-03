Zendaya, Robert Pattinson exude chemistry in new ‘The Drama' poster

Zendaya has set social media ablaze with the unveiling of a new poster for The Drama, her upcoming film with Robert Pattinson.

The actress took to Instagram to share the image with the caption, “You are cordially invited to THE DRAMA. Official trailer tomorrow.”

The film features the Euphoria star and Twilight actor “happily engaged couple put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.”

In the newly released poster, Zendaya and Pattinson are shown in the wedding attire.

The following images convey the unease perfectly reflecting the film’s dark and enigmatic tone.

This reveal followed an earlier engagement‑themed poster in which the pair displayed their rings.

The elegant phrasing of the caption immediately sent fans into a frenzy with many joking that the poster looked more like a wedding invitation than a movie promotion.

Netizens flooded the comment section.

Some fans speculated about the film’s storyline, while others praised the palpable chemistry between Zendaya and Pattinson.

One viral comment which garnered over 20,000 likes read, “I just know the plot twist in this movie is going to go crazy from that teaser alone.”

The poster reveal comes just ahead of the official trailer launch which Zendaya confirmed will arrive tomorrow.

With anticipation building The Drama is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked‑about releases.