Neve Campbell faces deeply personal encounter with Ghostface in 'Scream 7'

'Scream 7' new trailer to be screened at Super Bowl on February 8

Neve Campbell is all set to return as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming Scream sequel with a new Ghostface killer.

Paramount pictures released a new small teaser trailer yesterday that showed Neve’s encounter with the killer is personal than ever.

The trailer also shows Courtney Cox returning as Gale Weathers, who interviews Sidney about the fresh attacks and the similarities between her age in the original 1996 Scream and her daughter Tatum Evans’ (Isabel May) age in the 2026 movie.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target.”

"Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

The newly released trailer is also set to be screened during the Super Bowl on February 8. Meanwhile, the seventh installment will also mark as the first movie of the horror franchise to screen in Imax.

Slated to release on February 27, Scream 7 is set to bring back Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher.

The film will also feature David Arquette, Mason Gooding, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann and Anna Camp.