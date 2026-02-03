Keke Palmer makes rare comment about love life

Keke Palmer is not letting her guard down when it comes to love and living arrangements.

The Nope star, 32, recently shared her priorities of how she wants to live her life with a romantic partner—even if she gets married. During the February 2 broadcast of Today, Palmer revealed her thoughts with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

"I like my alone time," Keke told Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones during the broadcast. "That's real."

The actress, who shares 2-year-old son Leodis with ex Darius Jackson, said her views align with Whoopi Goldberg’s well-known take on relationships.

"I just feel like Whoopi Goldberg said it best once. She was like, 'I don't want nobody in my house,'" Keke continued. "And I feel that."

Still, Palmer is open to compromise—just not sharing a bedroom.

"Around the corner would be great."

"You can be in the guest house," Keke shared. "We can be on the same land, but I'm over there and he's over there. At best, separate rooms."

She also believes that living apart helps maintaining the spark in relationship.

"Think about how fun it would be to be like, 'I'm going over to my man's house,'" Keke shared, adding that her partner would likely make a "mess" at her place if he slept over. "I want to go sit on his couch."

However, Palmer says her son is always welcome.

"The funny thing about it, the child is the most responsible you can be," she told E! News in 2024.

"I need to be the best for him and to be the best for him, I gotta be the best me."