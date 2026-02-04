Timothée Chalamet appears in Paris after surprising Epstein links emerge

Timothée Chalamet stepped out for the Parisian premiere of his Academy Award-nominated film, Marty Supreme, on February 3.

While he suited up in a caramel coloured suit for the occasion, looking rather solemn during the solo appearance, one corner of the internet was busy discussing his alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein.

The 30-year-old actor was further joined by his director, Josh Safdie, at the black carpet event.

Source: AFP via Getty Images

On the other side of the equation, Chalamet’s name was recently scrutinised on X (formerly known as Twitter) as he was name-dropped in one of the Epstein e-mails.

While the online users made quite the shocking claims, the gist of the document revealed that the current awards frontrunner once felt “sick” at being “forced” to distance himself from filmmaker Woody Allen.

Chalamet famously donated his salary from the film he worked on with Allen, 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York, which also co-starred Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning.

While the claim about Chalamet being tipped to win the Oscar for Beautiful Boy also led to people making unsubstantiated connections about his incredibly driven ongoing awards season campaign.

The bombshell did not pass without its cynics — other users pointed out that the American-French actor’s age at the time could have made him a potential target for the global network as well. Though the user rounded his age to be 20 at the time, the 1995-born Chalamet would have been 23-24 around 2018 and 2019, the timeline when Beautiful Boy was released and went up for the awards season.

Notably, the claim about Chalamet’s experience with Woody Allen was also corroborated by the New York based director in his 2020 memoir Apropos of Nothing.

“All the three leads in Rainy Day were excellent and a pleasure to work with,” he wrote. “Timothée afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity, but he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for Call Me by Your Name, and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did.”

It has to be said that Timothée Chalamet recently became pop culture supernova on account of his own outstanding efforts to drive his Oscar campaign home, kick started for his performance in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme.

Even more astoundingly, Safdie was recently thrust into the spotlight himself after scandal broke about his inappropriate conduct as the director behind 2017’s Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson.

As a co-director with younger brother Benny Safdie on the film, the filmmaker was accused of hiring a minor actress to work opposite a former inmate who exposed himself to her during the filming, though the scene ended up on the cutting room floor before the movie was released.