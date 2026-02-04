Harrison Ford teases retirement with fitting 'Shrinking' conclusion

Harrison Ford is ready to start a new chapter of his career – with Shrinking.

The acting legend, 83, during the show’s press event reflected on the impact of the show during Apple TV’s inaugural at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

Speaking with the panel, Ford addressed the deeper meaning behind the series, which follows a grieving therapist who begins breaking professional rules.

“Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient,” Ford said. “This has been a different kind of job for me, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life and I’m happy to have found it here.”