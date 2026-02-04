Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence with strong message after Nelson Peltz statement

Brooklyn Beckham pampered his wife Nicola Peltz and her friend after her billionaire father Nelson weighed in on the Beckham feud.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30.

The aspiring chef, 26, exuded power couple energy as he shared a photo of the couple's kitchen island on Instagram on Tuesday, showing tupperware filled with noodles, burgers, tofu and a leafy green salad.

Alongside the photo, Brooklyn wrote: 'Set it up for the Mrs and her best mate xx.'

Brooklyn Beckham's official Instagram account

Nicola meanwhile, had Brooklyn by her side as her father Nelson spoke about the family drama during a Q and A at WSJD's Invest Live in West Beach event on Tuesday.

Nelson said: 'My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that's not for coverage here today. But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.'

Nelson was also asked if he gave the couple advice in how to navigate a difficult situation. He replied: 'I do. Sometimes they give me advice.'

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.