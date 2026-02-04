‘The Drama’ official trailer leaves Zendaya, Robert Pattinson fans curious

Zendaya’s seemingly honest confession threatens her relationship with Robert Pattinson in The Drama preview.

On Tuesday, February 3, A24 dropped the first official trailer of the upcoming film. The two-minute-and-16-second clip showed Emma and Charlie, a happily engaged couple played by Zendaya, 29, and Pattinson, 39, whose lives take an unexpected turn.

During a dinner party with friends, someone suggests a game in which the couple must reveal the “worst thing they’ve ever done” before getting married.

While the exact nature of Emma’s confession is never fully disclosed, its impact is immediate and devastating, leaving Charlie questioning whether he can trust her at all.

The trailer shifts from lighthearted pre-wedding moments, including dance lessons and awkward engagement photos, to far more intense scenes, such as heated confrontations, emotional breakdowns, car crashes, and escalating drama.

Fans praised the trailer’s editing for keeping the suspense throughout the sneak peek, revealing just enough to spark curiosity without giving away the film’s central twist.

The trailer left fans eager to tune in when the movie comes out on April 3.

“Glad that the main plot twist is still unknown and they didn’t spoil anything in the trailer,” one fan wrote. “Can’t wait to see the film.”

Another added, “This is BRILLIANT marketing.”

“See, this is a good trailer—it gives the general vibe of the movie without revealing what one of the characters did. I’m super intrigued,” a third commented.

A fourth simply wrote, “Please don’t flop.”

Meanwhile, some fans of Tom Holland, who is engaged to the Dune star, reacted humorously to the kissing and intimate scenes between Zendaya and Suki Waterhouse's fiance in the trailer.

“99 missed calls from Tom Holland!!!” one joked.

Another quipped, “Batman stole Spider-Man’s girl—holy multiverse.”

A third added, “Mary Jane forgot about Spider-Man and fell in love with The Batman.”

In addition to Zendaya and Pattinson, The Drama also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates.