World renowned gospel singer Ron Kenoly dies at 81

Gospel music icon Ron Kenoly breathed his last at the age of 81.

The legendary American singer and songwriter passed away on Tuesday, February 3.

His longtime music director, Bruno Miranda, confirmed the devastating news, leaving Ron’s family, friends and fans heartbroken.

"This morning, February 3, 2026, we said goodbye to Dr. Ron Kenoly,” he said in a statement in the wake of Christian worship leader’s demise. “For over 20 years, I had the honour of walking alongside him in ministry around the world, not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness.”

“Doc was very intentional about one thing: he was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader,” Bruno, who had worked closely with Ron for more than two decades, added.

Cause of Ron Kenoly’s death?

Although the music director confirmed Ron’s passing via a heartfelt statement, the cause of his death remained under wraps.

However, it has been reported that Ron underwent a medical procedure back in 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Tavita Kenoly and their three children, Samuel, Ronald, and Tony.