Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles at crossroads as careers pull them apart

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are going to hit with a relationship test as their respective careers take priority.

The pair, who were first linked last August after being spotted walking arm-in-arm in Rome, will face separation as the former One Direction star is gearing up for a major stretch of live performances as he prepares for his upcoming Together, Together global residency tour.

Kravitz, 37, meanwhile remains focused on her own acting career, including her upcoming movie How to Rob a Bank.

Can Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles beat the odds of busy schedules?

The Blink Twice director and the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker are determined to make this relationship work despite their time apart looms large as the 32-year-old singer will kick off his tour on May 16.

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up," a source says of the two, figuring out how to make their relationship work despite their packed calendars.

"When it makes sense, she may join him on tour,” the source told People, noting that while the couple is committed to their careers, they are also careful not to take their relationship for granted, making time for each other whenever possible.

A second source adds, "They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy."

As rehearsals are still in the early stages, the As It Was chart-topper is dedicating much of his time to preparing for the months-long tour, which runs through the end of the year.

Kravitz, 37, meanwhile, has hinted at a possible return for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s behind-the-scenes Hollywood comedy The Studio.

For the unversed, Harry announced the Together, Together tour earlier this year in support of his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

And while his ambitious residency-style run will take him to multiple cities for extended stays, the Together, Together tour will not drive Harry and Kravitz apart as the couple will find a way to balance love and work over the coming months.