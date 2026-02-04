Take-Two stresses GTA 6's Nov 2026 launch, hikes annual booking estimates

Take-Two stresses GTA 6's Nov 19 launch, hikes annual booking estimates

To the delight of those eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, Take-Two has stressed that "Grand Theft Auto VI" will be launched on November 19, 2026, while raising its annual bookings forecast.

The company is relying on strong sales from its premium sports, action, and mobile titles, having an overall optimistic outlook for the fiscal year. Take-Two's shares surged over 5% after the announcement.

Since GTA VI is going to be released more than a decade after GTA 5, the latest GTA version is highly anticipated to generate billions at launch, a promising sales figure that has investors eager to see what Rockstar Games does to update the game post-launch in a bid to maintain player engagement and encourage spending on its online features.

The GTA 6 maker and publisher is already experiencing a rebound in the mobile gaming market, with its popular titles like "Match Factory!" and "Toon Blast" receiving surprising growth after a pandemic-related slump.

The videogame publisher projects bookings of between $6.65 billion and $6.7 billion for fiscal 2026, noting an increase from its earlier forecast of $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion.

During the earnings conference call, Take-Two executives addressed concerns about how credible Google's new AI technology is for generating interactive worlds. They claimed that it is not comparable to established game engines for being in its early stages.

They also emphasised that game development involves much more than world creation, highlighting the importance of years spent on proprietary software and meticulous detail to ensure the longevity of titles like "Red Dead Redemption II" and "GTA V."