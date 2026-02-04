Ransom note in Nancy Guthrie case demands millions in Bitcoin: Details inside

In a major twist, amid the ongoing search efforts to recover the missing mother of NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie, a ‘ransom note’ received by media outlet TMZ was confirmed.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on February 3, the Pima County Sheriff's Department addressed reports of the alleged ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case.

The post read, “We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie.”

The alleged note was first reported by TMZ, a celebrity news digital portal that received it in their office in LA and demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address.

The outlet reported to have received a ‘ransom note’ just hours after the Pima County Sheriff told media that investigators in collaboration with the FBI were tracking down any and all leads but declined to confirm whether Guthrie’s disappearance was a result of a random incident or a targeted attempt.

However, the outlet didn’t disclose much of the information of what the ‘ransom note’ stated but reported that “there’s a deadline connected to the alleged ransom.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson home in Arizona, following a drop-off by her other daughter around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Guthrie’s family reported her disappearance the next day on Sunday morning after she didn’t arrive for church service.