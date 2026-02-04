 
Geo News

Is ChatGPT down? Chatbot reportedly back up after major outage

Downdetector showed ChatGPT outage reports dropped to 3,722 before 4 pm and remained under 1,000 after that

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 04, 2026

ChatGPT reportedly back up after major outage
ChatGPT reportedly back up after major outage

Famous AI chatbot ChatGPT is reportedly down worldwide, with thousands of users unable to access the AI offering by OpenAI, reporting facing timeouts and errors.

Data provided by Downdetector, an outage tracking website, indicated that user complaints surged at around 3:20 p.m. (ET), with a peak of over 13,000 reported compared to only 19 reports lodged at the beginning of the ChatGPT outage.

These complaints dropped to 3,722 just before 4 p.m. and remained under 1,000 after that time, as per Downdetector, adding that by 6:30 p.m. ET, reports about ChatGPT issues dipped below 100.

For those unfamiliar, Downdetector tracks outages by aggregating user-submitted reports from multiple sources, which means the actual number of user reports remains tentative and might differ from other outage tracking sites, as these reports are user-submitted.

Regarding the status update of its popular AI chatbot, OpenAI said it had applied the "necessary mitigations," with the official status page showing ChatGPT to be "operational" as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

‘Perfect February' calendar is not once-in-823-years phenomenon
‘Perfect February' calendar is not once-in-823-years phenomenon
French police raid X offices in political interference probe, summon Elon Musk
French police raid X offices in political interference probe, summon Elon Musk
Xbox Game Pass February 2026 line up revealed: See full list
Xbox Game Pass February 2026 line up revealed: See full list
Record breaking snowfall kills 30 in Japan, prompts military deployment
Record breaking snowfall kills 30 in Japan, prompts military deployment
Australian teen swims 2.5 miles to save family lost at sea
Australian teen swims 2.5 miles to save family lost at sea
Who is Josh D'Amaro? Disney's nominated CEO
Who is Josh D'Amaro? Disney's nominated CEO
PayPal changes CEO after disappointing results, stock falls 18%
PayPal changes CEO after disappointing results, stock falls 18%
Gen-Z is less intelligent than previous generations, neuroscientist claims
Gen-Z is less intelligent than previous generations, neuroscientist claims