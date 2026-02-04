Is ChatGPT down? Chatbot reportedly back up after major outage

ChatGPT reportedly back up after major outage

Famous AI chatbot ChatGPT is reportedly down worldwide, with thousands of users unable to access the AI offering by OpenAI, reporting facing timeouts and errors.

Data provided by Downdetector, an outage tracking website, indicated that user complaints surged at around 3:20 p.m. (ET), with a peak of over 13,000 reported compared to only 19 reports lodged at the beginning of the ChatGPT outage.

These complaints dropped to 3,722 just before 4 p.m. and remained under 1,000 after that time, as per Downdetector, adding that by 6:30 p.m. ET, reports about ChatGPT issues dipped below 100.

For those unfamiliar, Downdetector tracks outages by aggregating user-submitted reports from multiple sources, which means the actual number of user reports remains tentative and might differ from other outage tracking sites, as these reports are user-submitted.

Regarding the status update of its popular AI chatbot, OpenAI said it had applied the "necessary mitigations," with the official status page showing ChatGPT to be "operational" as of 6:30 p.m. ET.