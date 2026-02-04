Justin Bieber's Grammys performance brings forth astonishing detail

Justin Bieber pulled off a notable performance at the Grammy Awards 2026, which viewers are still talking about.

The 31-year-old performed an acoustic version of his Swag song, Yukon, in a pair of shorts from his own brand Skylrk but that was not the only surprising detail from his act.

The Baby hitmaker also took next-to-no time rehearsing the performance which ended up becoming a highlight from the night.

Following the biggest event of the music industry, the Grammys’ executive producer Ben Winston told Rolling Stone that the Grammy winner used a very small part of his allotted rehearsal time when he came in for the practice ahead of the final show.

“He came to the stage, he did it once. It was brilliant. We are seven minutes into his hour-and-a-half rehearsal. And he goes, ‘How’d it look to you? You happy with it?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It looked beautiful. I loved it.’ And he went, ‘OK, fantastic. See you Sunday!,’” recalled Winston.

The producer and Bieber ended up running the whole thing through one extra time and then the Daisies singer directly performed when he took the stage on Sunday, February 1.

Winston also told another interesting detail behind the Canadian pop star’s performance, sharing that he did not have any idea what he would be wearing during the performance.

“I don’t think he decided what the outfit would be until he walked onstage,” he said, which ended up being the boxers and socks, as he changed from his black suit which he sported at the red-carpet.