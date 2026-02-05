‘The Crown' star Claire Foy reveals health scare that ended her caffeine habit

Claire Foy gave up caffeine to deal with a health scare

The Crown actress Claire Foy opened up about a surprising health battle that changed her daily habits.

During a candid conversation on the Table Manners podcast, the actress revealed that she gave up caffeine after discovering she had been living with parasites for five years.

Foy explained to hosts Jessie and Lenni Ware that she first noticed something was wrong when she kept losing weight despite eating constantly.

“I was just like, ‘I’m eating everything. I was so hungry,’” she recalled.

Eventually, tests confirmed the presence of parasites which she believes she contracted while in Morocco.

The diagnosis forced her to make significant lifestyle changes.

Rather than taking strong antibiotics, the First Man alum opted for a strict diet and alternative treatments.

One of the changes was to cut out caffeine completely.

“I drank at least 15 cups of tea a day, and then I had my two coffees,” she admitted.

The actress who best known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix series described the withdrawal as “rough” after years of enjoying her daily ritual.

Though the experience was “gross” and “disgusting,” Foy says it ultimately reshaped her relationship with caffeine.

Once the Woman Talking star managed to give it up, she decided to stick with the change.