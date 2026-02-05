Taylor Swift subtly cheers on Travis Kelce as he steps away from football

Travis Kelce's new move earns applause: 'Taylor's gonna write a song about that'

Travis Kelce is a winner for Taylor Swift, whether he is playing Super Bowl or not as she expressed pride at him shooting his shot at golf.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end impressed the viewers at the WM Phoenix Open pro-am on Wednesday, February 4, with his impeccable golfing skills.

Kelce earned a WM gold chain after landing the ball only a few feet from the hole, and the pop superstar, 36, was the first to “like” the now-trending video on social media.

After the shot, the golf channel reporter Eamon Lynch announced, "I think Taylor Swift is going to write a song about that one," as the football star celebrated.

The New Heights co-host is no stranger to the sport as he is often seen playing golf with his brother Jason Kelce during the off-seasons.

Social media sleuths also noticed Kelce dancing along to a mashup of his fiancée’s song So High School, and Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag.

While their wedding preparations are underway, the fiancées are also rumoured to be co-starring in the upcoming music video of Swift’s new single, Opalite.

Swifties speculate that the video coming out on Friday will feature a special Kelce cameo since the song is undoubtedly about him.