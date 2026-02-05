Kelly Clarkson reveals her life's 'next chapter' as she steps away from show

Kelly Clarkson is getting ready for a new phase of life.

The daytime host, 43, announced her departure from the show via her Instagram on February 2.

“After years of an intense daily schedule, she’s excited to move at a different pace and have more flexibility to spend time with her kids without the structure of a daily show," a source told People magazine.

"This change gives her the space to be more present at home while still doing the creative work she loves," the source continues. "Kelly still wants to make music and perform, and she’s open to popping up on projects she enjoys, but nothing that requires an ongoing daily grind. For her, this next phase is about balance.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after seven season in fall of 2026.

As per the social media statement, Clarkson reflected on her experience hosting the show.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York,” the singer wrote.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

She elucidated that stepping away will allow her to focus on her children, daughter River, 11, and son Remington “Remy,” 9.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’" she continued. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

The host share her two kids with late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025.