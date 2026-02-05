'Avengers: Doomsday': James Marsden reveals what fans can expect from 'Cyclops'

James Marsden played 'Cyclops' in 'X-Men' trilogy from 2000-2006

James Marsden finally responded about his appearance as Cyclops in the Avengers: Doomsday.

The 52-year-old played the titular role in the X-Men trilogy from 2000-2006 that consisted of X-Men, X2: X-Men United, and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Last month, Marvel dropped a teaser confirming the return of X-Men including Marsden, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in new Avengers movie.

Recently, The Notebook actor attended the press day for the Apple TV to promote his new season Your Friends and Neighbors with Jon Hamm, where he was asked to share something about his character in the forthcoming action sci-fi.

The interviewer from Entertainment Tonight asked James, “Do you feel like Doomsday is going to give those OG X-Men fans what they want out of this character, Cyclops?”

While admitting that he has been asked not to talk much about the specific project, Sonic the Hedgehog actor opened that fans may expect a blast.

He added, “Yeah, of course. I mean, I’ve also been trained not to speak too much about this particular project, but yeah of course, you can count on being blown away, seeing so many new things.”

“They just continue the Russo brothers just upping the ante and Marvel just give everybody what they want”, stated Marsden.

Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release on December 18, is going to feature Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal and many others.